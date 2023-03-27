Japanese display maker JOLED files for civil rehabilitation, seeks JDI support

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - JOLED Inc, a Japanese company that inherited Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp's organic light-emitting diode display businesses, said on Monday it would file for civil rehabilitation proceedings.

The company also executed a basic agreement with Japan Display Inc 6740.T to support the rehabilitation of JOLED's technology development business, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.