Japanese discount store operator to support 100 Ukrainian refugee families

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Pan Pacific International 7532.T, which operates a major discount store chain, said on Thursday it will provide financial support and job opportunities for 100 refugee families from Ukraine.

The company, formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings, said it is still working out details such as where the families would be housed and would consider cooperating with other companies in supporting refugees fleeing from Russia's invasion.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier that Japan would prioritise aiding refugees who are family members or friends of some 1,900 Ukrainians already in Japan.

