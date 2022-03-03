Japanese discount store operator to support 100 Ukrainian refugee families

Contributors
Sakura Murakami Reuters
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published

Japan's Pan Pacific International, which operates a major discount store chain, said on Thursday it will provide financial support and job opportunities for 100 refugee families from Ukraine.

Adds company response and government comments

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Pan Pacific International 7532.T, which operates a major discount store chain, said on Thursday it will provide financial support and job opportunities for 100 refugee families from Ukraine.

The company, formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings, said it is still working out details such as where the families would be housed and would consider cooperating with other companies in supporting refugees fleeing from Russia's invasion.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier that Japan would prioritise aiding refugees who are family members or friends of some 1,900 Ukrainians already in Japan.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Rocky Swift; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More