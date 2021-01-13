Japanese developer Keihanshin says activist fund Strategic Capital's hostile bid fails

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japanese property firm Keihanshin Building Co 8818.T said on Wednesday activist fund Strategic Capital failed in a hostile bid to boost its stake in the company.

Strategic Capital in November launched a 1,900 yen ($18.33) per share bid to boost its stake to 30% in Keihanshin, which owns office and retail buildings as well as data centres mainly in the Osaka region. Keihanshin had said it would oppose the bid.

"We deeply appreciate many shareholders understood our way of thinking. We will continue to try to boost our corporate value and contribute to the benefit of the shareholders," Keihanshin said in a statement.

Shares in Keihanshin fell 5.7% to 1,812 yen after the announcement.

Japan is increasingly attracting activists looking for value as many companies remain undervalued relative to their assets, often property.

Strategic Capital has been pushing Keihanshin to withdraw from low-profit margin leasing business, sell all the rental properties and transform into a management of the real estate trust.

The bid has also highlighted Japan's corporate practice of cross-shareholdings, which management says is needed to cement business ties, while critics say it functions to fend off hostile proposals.

Strategic Capital and another fund, which together own a 9.7% stake in the company, sought to acquire a roughly 20% stake through the bid.

($1 = 103.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.