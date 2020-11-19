Japanese developer Keihanshin Building opposes activist bid

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Keihanshin Building Co 8818.T, an Osaka-based real estate developer, said on Thursday it would oppose a bid by a Japanese activist fund Strategic Capital, as it became the latest Japanese company to become the target of a hostile bid.

Strategic Capital this month launched a public tender offer to increase its stake to around 30% in Keihanshin, which owns office and retail properties mainly in the Osaka region.

Strategic Capital's bid follows the rejection of most of the proposals it put forward, including the sale of properties and the return of cash to shareholders, at the company's general shareholders' meeting in June.

Keihanshin said in a statement that Strategic Capital's proposals would not contribute to the company's long-term growth and the investment fund was only seeking short-term profits.

Shares in Keihanshin have risen by 11.6% since Nov. 2, a business day after the tender offer was launched. The shares closed at 2,090 yen on Thursday, above Strategic Capital's offer price of 1,900 yen per share.

The tender offer is conducted by Strategic Capital and another fund, which together own a 9.7% stale in the company. They are seeking to acquire a roughly 20% stake through the offer that runs until Dec. 17.

Strategic Capital has been calling for Keihanshin to boost shareholder value since 2018.

