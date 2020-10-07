Japanese Crypto Exchange TaoTao Agrees to SBI Purchase After Binance Talks End
Financial conglomerate SBI HoldingsÃ¢ÂÂ market infrastructure subsidiary, SBI Liquidity Market said Wednesday it has acquired the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange TaoTao from the Z Corporation for an undisclosed sum.
- TaoTao will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SBILM under the dealÃ¢ÂÂs terms.
- The pair said they intend to utilize each entityÃ¢ÂÂs market assets: TaoTaoÃ¢ÂÂs existing crypto customer base and SBIÃ¢ÂÂs knowledge of the financial landscape.
- The acquisition bolsters SBIÃ¢ÂÂs crypto trading operations, currently managed by SBI VC Trade Co.
- Just yesterday, partnership talks between TaoTao and Binance fell through.
