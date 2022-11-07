Japanese consortium submits 2.2 trln yen Toshiba bid, Nikkei reports

November 07, 2022 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya and Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A consortium of more than 10 Japanese companies, led by the Japan Industrial Partners investment fund, has submitted a bid to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T for about 2.2 trillion yen ($15.01 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The consortium, including Chubu Electric Power Co Inc 9502.T and Orix Corp 8591.T, appears not to have obtained commitment letters from banks but is aiming to complete the lending deal by end-November if Toshiba accepts the bid to go private, Nikkei said.

Japanese companies in the consortium will spend about 1 trillion yen, while multiple overseas funds decided not to join the bid due to expectations for low returns, the newspaper added.

When asked for a comment on the report, a Toshiba representative said the company "cannot answer information about candidates, including co-investors, as it may undermine fair process".

($1 = 146.5400 yen)

