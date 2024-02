TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa died on Tuesday at age of 88, NHK reported on Friday.

The cause of death was listed as heart failure, the national broadcaster said.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; editing by Christina Fincher)

