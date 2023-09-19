Japanese companies warm up to employee stock incentives

By having more employees as shareholders, executives hope staff will be more committed to their company's effectiveness and earnings, and therefore its stock performance.

Raising corporate value is key for investors in Japan, where so many stocks are chronically undervalued that the Tokyo Stock Exchange made a rare call in March for firms to disclose long-term plans to improve capital efficiency.

At Omron, stock incentives are meant to "align management, employees and shareholders", said Hitoshi Tanimura, senior general manager at the human resources department.

Sony, which introduced stock incentives years ago for some management levels, recently changed its framework to make the incentives more attractive, a spokesperson said.

At ANA, employees must hold on to their shares for three years before they can sell or transfer them, said Shintaro Takano, a general administration executive.

"When the pandemic hit our earnings, many employees in their thirties and forties left," he said. "The stock incentives are aimed at beefing up engagement with employees and promoting their interest in raising corporate value."

Stock-based compensation, mainly for managers, became popular after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introduced corporate governance reforms nearly 10 years ago that made such incentives more tax deductible.

Today, employee stock incentives are also a way for companies to replace cross-shareholdings, a common practice where companies take stakes in partners to cement relationships and avoid activist investors.

Cross-shareholdings have drawn criticism from international investors and companies are under pressure from the regulator to unwind them as soon as possible.

Despite its increasing popularity, just a quarter of top 100 Japanese companies have employee stock incentives compared to more than 80% in the United States or Germany, data by consulting firm Human Resources Governance Leaders shows.

Experts say labour laws that require employers pay wages in actual currency have hindered the spread of employee share incentives, because stocks can only be added onto wages, instead of replacing part of them.

Shinji Ishikawa, senior chief manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking's human resources solution services division, said more legal flexibility would accelerate the adoption of stock incentives.

