Japanese chipmaker Renesas to buy Australian software firm Altium for $5.9 bln

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics 6723.T on Thursday said it will acquire a 100% stake in Australian design software provider Altium ALU.AX for A$9.1 billion ($5.91 billion) in an all-cash transaction.

Renesas will pay A$68.50 per share, putting a 34% premium to Altium's Wednesday closing price, it said in a statement.

Altium, a printed-circuit board (PCB) design tool provider, is headquartered in California and listed in Australia.

Completion of the deal is subject to approval by Altium shareholders and an Australian court, Renesas said.

"The acquisition enables two industry leaders to join forces and establish an integrated and open electronics system design and lifecycle management platform that allows for collaboration across component, subsystem, and system-level design," said Renesas.

($1 = 1.5406 Australian dollars)

