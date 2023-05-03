Japanese chipmaker Rapidus considers listing for capex needs -Kyodo

TOKYO, May 3 (Reuters) - Japanese microchip maker Rapidus estimates that it needs about 2 trillion yen ($14.71 billion) for technological development, for which it will seek mid to long-term assistance from the government, the chair of the company told the Kyodo news agency.

The company also requires an additional 3 trillion yen to fund mass production and is considering listing to raise capital for that purpose, Rapidus chair Tetsuro Higashi said in the interview published on Wednesday.

($1 = 135.9500 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by David Goodman)

