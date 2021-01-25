Japanese chip materials maker JSR to nominate ValueAct Capital partner to board

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japanese chip and display materials maker JSR Corp 4185.T said on Monday it would nominate Robert Hale, a partner of U.S. hedge fund ValueAct Capital, to be an outside director.

ValueAct Capital became a major shareholder in JSR with more than a 7% stake early last year. JSR, established in 1957 as a government-backed synthetic rubber maker, now supplies materials to global chip and display makers.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edmund Blair)

