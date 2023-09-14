News & Insights

Japanese buy most foreign bonds in over 3 years on views Fed near rate peak

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

September 14, 2023 — 12:58 am EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese investors bought the most overseas bonds since March 2020 last week, encouraged by the growing view that U.S. yields are near peaks as the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign draws to a close.

Investors bought a net 3.63 trillion yen ($24.68 billion) in foreign long-term debt securities in the week ended Sept. 9, according to data released on Thursday by the nation's finance ministry.

Japanese banks probably bought U.S. long-term Treasuries amid the idea that rate rises are close to over, said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The also likely scooped up U.S. two-year notes as yields in the 4.95-5.00% range provide "a good opportunity to dip buy," he said.

A lack of U.S. bond redemptions during the period also swelled the net purchase amount, Omori added.

U.S. two-year yields US5YT=RR, which is more sensitive to interest rates, stood at 4.9671% in Asian trading hours on Thursday after popping above 5% several times since early July.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR was at 4.2346%, down from 4.366%, its highest level since November 2007 reached last month.

The U.S. central bank's next policy decision is due Sept. 20, with markets all but certain of another pause in hikes. FEDWATCH.

Although odds for a quarter-point bump by year-end are close to 40%, traders expect the Fed to cut rates by the middle of next year, with a quarter-point reduction from the current level fully priced by June.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.