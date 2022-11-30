Companies
Japanese budget carrier Peach cancels flights over aircraft delivery delays

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 30, 2022 — 12:37 am EST

Written by Jamie Freed for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Peach Aviation, a low-cost arm of ANA Holdings 9202.T, said it had cancelled 92 domestic flights between Dec. 27 and Jan. 13 as supply chain issues delay the delivery of new aircraft.

Peach has an all-Airbus AIR.PA fleet of narrowbody planes.

