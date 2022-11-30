Japanese budget carrier Peach cancels flights over aircraft delivery delays

Adds details of Airbus supply chain issues

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Peach Aviation, a low-cost arm of ANA Holdings 9202.T, said it had cancelled 92 domestic flights between Dec. 27 and Jan. 13 as supply chain issues delay the delivery of new aircraft.

Peach has an all-Airbus AIR.PA fleet of narrowbody planes.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.