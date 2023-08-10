Japanese bonds see biggest weekly foreign outflow since mid-Jan

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors withdrew sharply from Japanese bonds last week, as the local bonds yields continued to rise after the Bank of Japan tweaked its yield control policy.

Foreigners offloaded a net 1.97 trillion yen ($13.70 billion) worth of Japanese bonds with maturity of over an year in the week ended Aug. 5, the biggest amount since Jan. 13, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed.

Meanwhile, short-term Japanese debt securities received about 768.6 billion yen worth of foreign capital.

"Foreign outflows are likely driven by worries of a sell-off in JGBs after BOJ relaxed its Yield Curve Control policy on 28 July," said Wei-Liang Chang, a FX and Credit Strategist DBS Bank.

"Further outflows could materialize if inflation drifts higher in Japan, which may spur speculation of reduced BOJ interventions to smooth yields."

Yield on Japan's 10-year government bond JP10YTN=JBTC, which move inversely to prices, rose to a 9-1/2-year high of 0.655% last week.

According to data from Japanese exchanges, foreigners withdrew about 386.6 billion yen from domestic equities during the week as they remained net sellers for a second consecutive week.

They sold about 405.05 billion yen worth of derivatives on a net basis but purchased cash equities worth 18.85 billion yen, remaining net buyers for the sixth straight week.

Japanese stocks have drawn about 7.91 trillion yen worth of foreign investments so far this year on a net basis, compared with about 1.32 trillion yen in outflows last year.

Japanese investors secured about 488.8 billion yen worth of long-term and 127 billion yen worth of short-term overseas bonds, marking their biggest weekly net purchase in five weeks.

They, however, withdrew 352.2 billion yen from foreign equities in a sixth successive week of net selling.

($1 = 143.8200 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

