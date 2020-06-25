Japanese bonds mostly flat, 20-year debt sale in demand

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were range-bound on Thursday, while a 20-year JGB auction drew fair demand from investors.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 eased 0.02 point to 152.1, with a trading volume of 14,380 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.010%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.390%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC inched down half a basis point to 0.575%, with the yield curve spread between two- and 30-year yields at its steepest since April 2019 at 71.40 basis points.

Yields on the super-long bonds have been steadily rising in the last few weeks, but analysts said yield curves flattened slightly on Thursday after the 20-year JGB auction by the Ministry of Finance.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 900 billion yen 20-year auction was at 3.87. The auction's tail, or gap between the average and lowest accepted prices, tightened to 0.04 from last month's 0.06.

At the short end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to minus 0.150%, close to a two-week high.

Meanwhile, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC gained half a basis point to minus 0.105%.

