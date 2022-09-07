US Markets
WIW

Japanese bond yields rise as BOJ moves to increase buying

Contributors
Sam Byford Reuters
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Japanese government bond yields rose across the board on Wednesday, following U.S. Treasury gains, as the Bank of Japan announced plans to increase its buying operations.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose across the board on Wednesday, following U.S. Treasury gains, as the Bank of Japan announced plans to increase its buying operations.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.245% for the first time since July 20, brushing up against the BOJ's implicit policy cap of 0.25%.

This morning, the central bank announced it would offer to buy 550 billion yen of five-10 year bonds, an increase on the 500 billion spent in the prior round.

"The Bank of Japan adopted a proactive stance to protect the 0.25% upper limit," said Mizuho Securities market analyst Gen Taniguchi. "The market accepted this, and the 10-year yield has stopped rising for now."

The 10-year yield had risen steadily through the back half of August after reaching a five-month low of 0.16%, but Wednesday was the first time it tested the BOJ's policy cap in seven weeks.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 3.365%, which helped send the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to new 24-year lows of more than 144 to the dollar.

The five-year JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.035% after opening at 0.04%, its highest level since June 29.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.080%, returning to a five-week high reached on Thursday.

Longer-term JGB yields also gained. The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 4.5 basis points to 0.950%, the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 5 basis points to 1.300%, and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 7.5 basis points to 1.480%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.23 point to 149.15.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team)

((Sam.Byford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular