Japanese bond yields rise as BOJ moves to increase buying

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose across the board on Wednesday, following U.S. Treasury gains, as the Bank of Japan announced plans to increase its buying operations.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.245% for the first time since July 20, brushing up against the BOJ's implicit policy cap of 0.25%.

This morning, the central bank announced it would offer to buy 550 billion yen of five-10 year bonds, an increase on the 500 billion spent in the prior round.

"The Bank of Japan adopted a proactive stance to protect the 0.25% upper limit," said Mizuho Securities market analyst Gen Taniguchi. "The market accepted this, and the 10-year yield has stopped rising for now."

The 10-year yield had risen steadily through the back half of August after reaching a five-month low of 0.16%, but Wednesday was the first time it tested the BOJ's policy cap in seven weeks.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 3.365%, which helped send the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to new 24-year lows of more than 144 to the dollar.

The five-year JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.035% after opening at 0.04%, its highest level since June 29.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.080%, returning to a five-week high reached on Thursday.

Longer-term JGB yields also gained. The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 4.5 basis points to 0.950%, the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 5 basis points to 1.300%, and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 7.5 basis points to 1.480%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.23 point to 149.15.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team)

((Sam.Byford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.