Japanese beermaker Asahi sees 2021 profit recovery, appoints new CEO

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese beverage group Asahi Group Holdings 2502.T forecast its full-year operating profit will exceed levels seen in 2019, and appointed a new CEO to oversee a recovery from the global pandemic which has hit its beer sales.

Asahi said it expects an operating profit of 216 billion yen ($2.06 billion) in 2021, up 60% from 2020 when sales fell 33% to 135 billion yen and exceeding the 201 billion yen booked in 2019. That was mostly in line with analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv.

The company also announced that CFO Atsushi Katsuki will be promoted to the position of CEO next month, replacing Akiyoshi Koji, who will become chairman.

In Japan, Asahi has been hit harder than rivals due to its dependence on keg sales to restaurants and bars - many of which have struggled amid the prolonged crisis. Its overseas brands include Italy's Peroni and Czech market leader Pilsner Urquell.

($1 = 104.8400 yen)

