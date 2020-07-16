Japanese banks see record demand for corporate loans during pandemic - BOJ survey

an index gauging households' demand for loans at commercial banks slumped to a record low of -24 from -7 three months ago
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Major Japanese banks saw record demand for the corporate loans they offer in the three months to July, a central bank survey showed on Friday, as companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic scrambled to fill cash shortfalls.

By contrast, an index gauging households' demand for loans at commercial banks slumped to a record low of -24 from -7 three months ago, as lockdown measures keeping citizens at home hit consumption, according to the survey.

The government has deployed massive stimulus packages to cushion the blow of the coronavirus on the economy, while the BOJ has eased monetary policy twice this year to pump money into cash-strapped small firms.

