Japanese banks see record demand for corporate loans during pandemic - BOJ survey

By contrast, an index gauging households' demand for loans at commercial banks slumped to a record low of -24 from -7 three months ago, as lockdown measures keeping citizens at home hit consumption, according to the survey.

The government has deployed massive stimulus packages to cushion the blow of the coronavirus on the economy, while the BOJ has eased monetary policy twice this year to pump money into cash-strapped small firms.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

