Japanese bank risk appetite rises late

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own. Refiles to fix links.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - If anyone knows how to deploy excess deposits, it should be Japanese banks, who have wrestled for decades with cash hoards and ultra-low rates. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is now planning a $9 billion fund to invest in credit, stocks and other assets in its latest effort to bolster returns, Bloomberg reports. Collectively the Japanese system is sitting on almost $3 trillion in surplus funds, even with negative domestic benchmark interest rates.

MUFG has branched out before. In 2019 it bought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-dzbank-dvb-sale-idUSKCN1QI3XW a $6 billion-plus book of aviation loans from Germany’s DZ Bank, plus took control of Indonesia’s Bank Danamon for $3.5 billion. Unfortunately the latter deal prompted a $1.9 billion writedown https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mufg-bank-danamon-writedown-idUSKBN1YY0K9 almost immediately. The same year rival Mizuho Financial booked $1.6 billion in losses from its securities holdings, including foreign bonds. Now MUFG is preparing to invest at a time when many asset prices have been heated by stimulus. With higher returns come higher risks. (By Jennifer Hughes)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Fed’s inflation-messaging dilemma worsens

Ad spending surge makes Big Tech bigger

Tech IPO scepticism spreads to France

Grab spotlights SPAC deal growth forecast folly

GEO jumps the prison wall

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.