Commodities

Japanese airline operator ANA says considering reducing fleet size

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings said on Thursday it was considering revamping its business including reducing its fleet size, as it grapples with a plunge in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds share price, background, quote from company statement

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings 9202.T said on Thursday it was considering revamping its business including reducing its fleet size, as it grapples with a plunge in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source told Reuters earlier that ANA was expected to suffer a net loss of around 500 billion yen ($4.8 billion) this fiscal year and cut its fleet of more than 300 aircraft by about 25 to reduce costs.

"We are considering reforming the business structure, including reducing the number of equipment we have, but we have not decided at this point," Japan's biggest airline said in a statement.

Shares in ANA Holdings fell 4.4% as of 0154 GMT, following news of the projected massive losses and cost-reduction plans.

The aviation industry has been hit hard by the global pandemic that led to border closures and travel restrictions, facing a flood of job cuts and reduction in flights.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Writing by Ju-min Park, Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular