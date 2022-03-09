Japanese airline ANA plans belt-tightening before fare hikes - incoming CEO

By Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T will only raise airfares as a last resort to cover European route changes, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that it would focus on belt-tightening first.

Koji Shibata, who takes the helm of the parent company of All Nippon Airways (ANA) from April 1, also told Reuters in an interview that the crisis in Ukraine was so far having a limited impact on earnings, as the airline had already scaled back international flights due to COVID-19.

His commentsare the latest to illustrate corporate Japan's drive to avoid price increases, despite the spiking cost of fuel and commodities. Years of deflation have made Japanese consumers ultra-sensitive to price hikes and forced companies to avoid increasing prices - prolonging the economic malaise.

"We will do everything we can" to avoid price hikes as a result of the change of European routes, Shibata said.

"But we may be in a situation where we will have to slightly increase air fares to make up for the amount we cannot cover by cost-cutting."

ANA, like other airlines around the world, changed its routes over Europe following Russia's invasion.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki; Editing by David Dolan and John Stonestreet)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.