Japanese airline ANA in talks to raise up to $4.7 bln capital from banks - Nikkei
TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese airline company ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T is in talks with private banks and the state-backed Development Bank of Japan to raise capital of up to 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The talks come as ANA prepares for a long-term decline in passenger demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei said.
ANA did not immediately provide comment when contacted by Reuters.
($1 = 106.6900 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Republican senators back extending $25 bln payroll aid for U.S. airlines; shares jump
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fastly Inc, Microsoft, Cardinal Health, CommScope Holding
- Virgin Atlantic Airways seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Becton Dickinson, Plug Power, Howmet Aerospace, ViacomCBS