Japanese airline ANA in talks to raise up to $4.7 bln capital from banks - Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese airline company ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T is in talks with private banks and the state-backed Development Bank of Japan to raise capital of up to 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The talks come as ANA prepares for a long-term decline in passenger demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei said.

ANA did not immediately provide comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 106.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

