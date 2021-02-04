Japanese activist makes JAG counterbid in clash with Carlyle

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A Japanese activist fund backed by veteran investor Yoshiaki Murakami said on Thursday it would make a counterbid for Japan Asia Group (JAG) 3751.T, a small energy and environment firm which has agreed to be bought by Carlyle Group CG.O.

City Index Eleventh, which controls more than 20% of JAG, said it would launch the bid to buy the remainder at 1,210 yen per share, topping Carlyle's offer of 1,200 yen.

JAG shares closed at 1,217 yen on Thursday.

"We have decided to launch the bid as Carlyle's offer is still cheap," City Index Eleventh said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, adding JAG had rejected discussing terms.

Global buyout fund Carlyle teamed up with JAG's chairman and CEO Tetsuo Yamashita in November to launch a management buyout in a deal originally worth 37 billion yen ($351 million).

The price included a cash payment for two JAG businesses that Carlyle plans to buy.

Carlyle last month sweetened its offer, doubling the per share price to boost the total deal value to 48 billion yen after City Index Eleventh flagged a counterbid at 840 yen per share, topping Carlyle's original offer of 600 yen.

City Index Eleventh said it would try to buy rest of the shares and then plans to sell the two businesses to Carlyle, whose bid expires on Feb. 9.

City Index Eleventh's bid will run until March 22.

($1 = 105.2800 yen)

