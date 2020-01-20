Japanese activist investor-backed fund launches up to $235 mln bid for Toshiba Machine

An investment fund backed by veteran Japanese activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami announced it will launch on Tuesday an up to $235 million takeover bid for Toshiba Machine Co Ltd, a former Toshiba Corp subsidiary.
