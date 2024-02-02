Japan yields slide as strong auction, bank worries overshadow BOJ bets

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bond yields headed for their biggest weekly decline since the middle of December on Friday, pulled lower by a decline in U.S. yields and a surprisingly strong auction result a day earlier.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points (bps) to 0.660% as of 0620 GMT, on course for a 4.5 bps drop since last Friday, the biggest since an 8-bps decline in the week ending Dec. 22.

The weekly slide came despite market bets that the Bank of Japan could end negative interest rates as early as March, with a summary of opinions from the policy meeting last month showing earlier in the week that officials discussed possible scenarios for a stimulus exit.

"Most of the opinions were hawkish, not only those of the usual hawkish members," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The consensus among the board seems to be that the time to decide a policy change is near."

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC - which is more sensitive to a shift in short-term rates - was the only tenor that rose on the day and for the week. It added 1.5 bps to 0.095% on Friday, on track for a 5-bps climb this week, the most since early November.

U.S. Treasury yields have dived after a surprise loss at regional lender New York Community Bancorp ignited worries akin to last year's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Analysts also pointed to the strong demand at Thursday's 10-year JGB auction as pulling Japanese yields lower, which Mizuho Securities strategist Shoki Omori blamed on buying by pension funds, forced to rebalance portfolios after the strong rally for Japanese stocks.

"I think markets are scared of pensions still coming in. So, it's going to be hard now for the 10-year yield to reach 1%, especially when 10-year Treasury yields are trending downwards," he said.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sohini Goswami

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

