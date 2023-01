TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields rose as high as 0.51%, topping the Bank of Japan's policy ceiling for a fourth straight session ahead of a highly anticipated monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

