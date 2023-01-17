Japan yields retreat sharply from policy ceiling after BOJ keeps status quo

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The yield on Japan's 10-year government bond tumbled on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan decided to leave its yield curve controls in place.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC was last down 10.5 basis points at 0.395%, from 0.51% in its previous trade before the BOJ decision to keep the policy ceiling for the yield at 0.5%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

