Japan yields retreat sharply from policy ceiling after BOJ keeps status quo

January 17, 2023 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The yield on Japan's 10-year government bond tumbled on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan decided to leave its yield curve controls in place.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC was last down 10.5 basis points at 0.395%, from 0.51% in its previous trade before the BOJ decision to keep the policy ceiling for the yield at 0.5%.

