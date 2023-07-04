Japan yields flip to declines after firm demand at 10-year JGB auction

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Tuesday after firm demand at an auction of 10-year notes buoyed sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.375%, after staying flat in the morning session.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.18 yen to 148.71, reversing earlier declines.

Bond yields fall when prices rise.

The Finance Ministry auctioned about 2.7 trillion yen of the notes, with the bid-to-cover ratio - a closely watched measure of demand - improving to 4.02 times from the previous sale's 3.69 times.

Superlong bond yields also flipped to declines after rising in early trade. The 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC and 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC yields each fell 1.5 bps, to 0.980% and 1.225%, respectively.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bps to 0.055%.

The two-year JGB JP2YTN=JBTC had yet to trade as of 0525 GMT.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley MUFG said interest in Japanese markets among North American investors may be the highest in a decade, based on conversations with clients in recent weeks.

Bank of Japan policy was "at the centre of every conversation," the firm's analysts wrote in a note,

"Governor (Kazuo) Ueda is seen as quite dovish," they wrote, noting that about two-thirds of clients expect no change to ultra-easy stimulus settings at the policy meeting this month.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

