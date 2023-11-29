Japan yields drop to nearly 3-month lows amid dovish Fed bets

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year government bond yields dropped to the lowest level in nearly three months on Wednesday, tracking declines in U.S. Treasury yields after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials boosted bets for a near-term interest rate cut.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC sank 7.5 basis points (bps) to 0.675% as of 0540 GMT, a level not seen since Sept. 8.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 6 bps to 0.260%, the lowest since Sept. 11.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.76 yen to 146.61, the highest since Sept. 8.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR retreated as low as 4.278% for the first time since Sept. 15, extending overnight declines.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, seen as a hawkish member of the central bank, said on Tuesday there are good economic arguments for lowering the policy rate if inflation continues falling for several more months.

Traders have priced in a slightly greater than 60% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by May, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Expectations were slightly more than 50% before Waller's comments.

Moves in JGB yields were more muted at either end of the curve, with the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC down 1 bp to 0.045%, while the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.935%.

The discrepancy is explained by the Bank of Japan's bond-buying under its yield curve control policy, said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Liquidity is poor in the 10-year (note) because of the BOJ's massive purchases," she said. "That's why volatility is higher than other sectors."

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC slid 8 basis points to 1.420%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC declined 5 bps to 1.655%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.