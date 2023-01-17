Japan yield stays above policy ceiling after BOJ decides to stand pat

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields remained at 0.51%, topping the Bank of Japan's 0.5% policy ceiling, following the central bank's decision to keep policy settings unchanged.

The yield JP10YTN=JBTC was last 1 basis point higher at 0.51%, after starting the day flat at 0.5%. Earlier in the day, it had eased as much as 1.5 basis points to 0.485%.

