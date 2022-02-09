Japan yield curve steeper at short end as BOJ's defence eyed

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's yield curve steepened at the short end on Wednesday, led by benchmark 10-year government bond yields hitting a new high as investors waited to see if the central bank would step in to defend its 0% target for that tenor.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose as much as 0.215%, the highest level since January 2016, before falling to 0.210%.

The spread between 2- and 10-year yields JP2JP10=TWEB hit the widest levels since March 2021, even as longer term yields on 20-, 30- and 40-year bonds dipped.

Prospects of accelerated U.S. policy tightening have pushed the benchmark 10-year yields to above 0.2%, close to the implicit 0.25% ceiling the BOJ sets around its 0% target.

Investors expect that the central bank could use the most powerful weapon - an offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at a set price - anytime soon, an analyst said.

The BOJ can keep doing this for as long as necessary to keep yields under control. L4N2UI1P9

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%, also the highest since January 2016, when the central bank implemented its negative interest rate policy.

Yields on longer ended notes fell, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 basis point to 0.635% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling 1.5 basis points to 0.840%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.885%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at minus 0.045%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 150.11, with a trading volume of 18,545 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.