Japan yield curve steeper at short end as BOJ's defence eyed

Contributors
Junko Fujita Reuters
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japan's yield curve steepened at the short end on Wednesday, led by benchmark 10-year government bond yields hitting a new high as investors waited to see if the central bank would step in to defend its 0% target for that tenor.

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's yield curve steepened at the short end on Wednesday, led by benchmark 10-year government bond yields hitting a new high as investors waited to see if the central bank would step in to defend its 0% target for that tenor.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose as much as 0.215%, the highest level since January 2016, before falling to 0.210%.

The spread between 2- and 10-year yields JP2JP10=TWEB hit the widest levels since March 2021, even as longer term yields on 20-, 30- and 40-year bonds dipped.

Prospects of accelerated U.S. policy tightening have pushed the benchmark 10-year yields to above 0.2%, close to the implicit 0.25% ceiling the BOJ sets around its 0% target.

Investors expect that the central bank could use the most powerful weapon - an offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at a set price - anytime soon, an analyst said.

The BOJ can keep doing this for as long as necessary to keep yields under control. L4N2UI1P9

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%, also the highest since January 2016, when the central bank implemented its negative interest rate policy.

Yields on longer ended notes fell, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 basis point to 0.635% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling 1.5 basis points to 0.840%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.885%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at minus 0.045%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 150.11, with a trading volume of 18,545 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters