Japan won't rule out any options vs FX volatility - govt spokesperson

Adds dollar/yen move in paragraph 3, comments on BOJ in paragraphs 4-5

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday authorities wouldn't rule out any options in addressing excess volatility in currency markets.

When asked about the yen's declines, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told a news conference it was important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

A hawkish pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the Japanese yen JPY=EBS down to around 148.39 against the dollar on Thursday, near the 150 mark seen as Tokyo's line-in-the-sand for possible currency intervention.

Matsuno also said he hoped the Bank of Japan will closely communicate with the government, and continue to take "appropriate" monetary policy towards achieving its 2% inflation target.

Many analysts expect the BOJ to keep ultra-loose monetary policy intact at its two-day policy meeting ending on Friday.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Satoshi Sugiyama, Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christian Schmollinger)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.