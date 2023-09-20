News & Insights

Japan won't rule out any options vs FX volatility - govt spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

September 20, 2023 — 10:29 pm EDT

Written by Kaori Kaneko and Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Adds dollar/yen move in paragraph 3, comments on BOJ in paragraphs 4-5

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday authorities wouldn't rule out any options in addressing excess volatility in currency markets.

When asked about the yen's declines, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told a news conference it was important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

A hawkish pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the Japanese yen JPY=EBS down to around 148.39 against the dollar on Thursday, near the 150 mark seen as Tokyo's line-in-the-sand for possible currency intervention.

Matsuno also said he hoped the Bank of Japan will closely communicate with the government, and continue to take "appropriate" monetary policy towards achieving its 2% inflation target.

Many analysts expect the BOJ to keep ultra-loose monetary policy intact at its two-day policy meeting ending on Friday.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Satoshi Sugiyama, Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christian Schmollinger)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.