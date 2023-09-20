Japan won't rule out any options vs FX volatility - govt spokesperson

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday authorities wouldn't rule out any options in addressing excess volatility in currency markets.

When asked about the yen's declines, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told a news conference it was important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

