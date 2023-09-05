Japan won't rule out any options on forex moves, Kanda says

Adds quote, background

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday that Japanese authorities won't rule out any options on currencies if speculative moves persist.

Kanda was speaking to reporters after the dollar broke above 147 yen JPY= to edge closer to 148 yen overnight, this year's strongest ever against the Japanese currency.

The dollar has gained momentum on the view the Federal Reserve may raise rates one more time to cope with persistently solid inflation, while the Bank of Japan is expected to continue powerful easing to stoke demand-pull inflation driven by strong wage growth. Such policy diversion is behind the yen's weakness.

"We won't rule out any options if speculative moves persist," Kanda told reporters. "Needless to say, it's important for currency moves to reflect fundamentals."

Japanese core consumer prices, running at above 3% for more than a year has shown little signs of sustainable inflation accompanied by solid wage gains.

