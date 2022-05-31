Japan won't leave Sakhalin-2 project even if asked, trade minister says

Yoshifumi Takemoto Reuters
TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan won't leave the Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project even if asked to leave, the Japanese industry minister said on Tuesday.

The land for the project is Russia's but the plant is owned by the Japanese government and companies, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told a parliamentary committee.

