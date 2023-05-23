News & Insights

Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says

May 23, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.

Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the U.S.-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

"I am not aware of any decision made" at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.

