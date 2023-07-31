Japan will deal with China's metal export curbs if they violate rules - industry minister

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan will deal appropriately with China's export controls on metals used in micro chips if they violate international trade rules, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Nishimura said although the government does not believe the export curbs would have an immediate impact, it will continue to monitor how the situation.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.