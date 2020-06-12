Japan will announce revised Q1 GDP Aug 3 using revised capex data

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan will announce additional revisions to gross domestic product for the January-March quarter on Aug. 3 reflecting revised capital spending data from the finance ministry, the Cabinet Office announced on Friday.

Japan reported second preliminary GDP data on Monday this week but the capital spending figures that it incorporated were based on a survey that had drawn fewer respondents than usual due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

The finance ministry's revised capital spending data are due out July 27.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

