Japan weighs ban on exports of luxury cars to Russia -Kyodo

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan is considering banning exports of luxury cars to Russia, perhaps as soon as next week, as it toughens sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, the Kyodo news agency said on Friday.

Japanese automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Mazda Motor Corp 7261.T have suspended factory operations in Russia and halted imports of vehicles into the country following the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation".

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

