Commodities

Japan weather bureau says 70% chance of La Nina continuing through winter

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published

Japan's weather bureau said on Friday there is a 70% chance the La Nina weather phenomenon will continue in the northern hemisphere through the winter.

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Friday there is a 70% chance the La Nina weather phenomenon will continue in the northern hemisphere through the winter.

La Nina brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.

The Japan Metrological Agency said last month that it saw a 60% chance of La Nina continuing through the early winter and 40% chance of weather conditions returning to normal during the autumn.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular