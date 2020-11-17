Japan watching human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang

Contributor
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Published

Japan is closely watching human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang region with concern, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan is closely watching human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang region with concern, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Japan believes it is important that freedom, respect for basic human rights and rule of law, which are universal in international community, are guaranteed in China as well," Katsunobu Kato, the chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in Xinjiang, where activists say crimes against humanity and genocide are taking place.

China has denied any abuses, saying the camps provide vocational training and help fight extremism.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More