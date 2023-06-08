News & Insights

Japan watchdog to seek punishment for Chiba Bank for high-risk bond sales -Nikkei

June 08, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's securities watchdog is set to advise that the Financial Services Agency impose an administrative punishment on Chiba Bank 8331.T and its securities subsidiary over sales of high-risk structured bonds, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will consider such steps as issuing a business improvement order for selling the high-risk bonds to those who have no experience in purchasing such financial products without enough explanation, the Nikkei said.

No one was available for comment at the watchdog Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the FSA or the regional bank headquartered near Tokyo.

