Japan watchdog files charge against SMBC Nikko with prosecutors

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission on Wednesday filed a criminal charge with Tokyo prosecutors against SMBC Nikko Securities and seven of its executives over alleged market manipulation.

The brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T bought stocks on the market through proprietary trading allegedly to push up prices so that block trade deals for those stocks would not fall through, the watchdog said.

SMBC Nikko said it took the criminal charge seriously and pledged to work with the watchdog.

Following the securities watchdog's filing, Tokyo prosecutors plan to bring charges against Japan's third-largest brokerage house on Thursday, Japanese media reported.

Prosecutors this month arrested four executives from SMBC Nikko, including a senior managing executive officer.

