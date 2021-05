Japan wants TSMC, Sony to build 20 nanometre chip plant -Nikkan Kogyo

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan's government wants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, 6758.T and Sony Group 6758.T to invest 1 trillion yen ($9.19 billion) to build Japan's first 20 nanometre semiconductor plant to make chips for cars, industrial machinery and home appliance, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Under the concept formulated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, TSMC and Sony would build a factory close to the Japanese company's image sensor plant in southwest Japan, the report said.

"As it is a speculation, we refrain from commenting," a Sony spokeswoman told Reuters.

TSMC did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

