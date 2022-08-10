Japan Unification Church head says move to cut lawmakers' ties is unfortunate

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's instruction to ruling party members to cut ties to the Unification Church is unfortunate if true, the local head of the church said on Wednesday.

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, spoke to reporters amid an outcry over the church's connections to some lawmakers.

