Japan, UAE to build low-carbon iron supply chain

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Itochu 8001.T said on Tuesday it has teamed up with JFE Steel Corp, Emirates Steel Arkan EMSTEEL.AD and Abu Dhabi Ports Group ADPORTS.AD for a low-carbon iron supply chain, as Japan and the United Arab Emirates are pursuing green goals.

The memorandum of understanding to build the supply chain was signed during Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the UAE where the project area will be located, Itochu said.

The countries have agreed to cooperate on technology and climate change during Kishida's trip, part of his broader visit to the Gulf countries.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.