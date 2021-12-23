Japan trims bond sales to market, boosts 40-year JGBs in FY2022

Japan's Ministry of Finance announced on Friday a plan to slash its issuance of treasury discount bills in the next fiscal year, as it seeks to reduce the cost of rolling over debt bloated by the efforts of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The MOF will however boost issuance of 40-year government
bonds in the fiscal year that starts in April, the third year in
a row it has done so, taking advantage of investor demand for
long-maturity debt while the Bank of Japan's negative rates
policy keeps yields ultra-low.  
     The ministry had been considering issuing the super-long
bonds every month but ditched that idea out of concern that it
might create a supply-demand imbalance in the market, two
sources with the knowledge of the matter said.
    The ministry will keep sales of overall interest-bearing
bonds, including liquidity enhancement auctions, unchanged in
fiscal 2022/23 from this year, while slashing sales of treasury
discount bills by 13.6 trillion yen ($118.90 billion) to reduce
overall calendar-based market issuance by as much.
    Japan will target overall calendar-based market issuance of
JGBs at 198.6 trillion yen in fiscal year 2022/23, versus a
record 221.4 trillion yen initially planned for this fiscal year
when the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed up borrowing. 
    Friday's announcement was in line with a Reuters report on
Wednesday. [nL1N2T72KT]
    Below are details of the MOF's JGB issuance plan for
2022/23. The numbers in brackets are figures for the previous 
fiscal year's plan revised after an extra budget.

 Maturity   Planned issue   Frequency    Annual total
             per auction
              (trln yen)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  40-year     0.7  (0.6)    bi-monthly     4.2   (3.6)
  30-year     0.9  (0.9)     monthly      10.8  (10.8)
  20-year     1.2  (1.2)     monthly      14.4  (14.4)
  10-year     2.7  (2.6)     monthly      32.4  (31.2)
   5-year     2.5  (2.5)     monthly      30.0  (30.0)
   2-year     2.8  (3.0)     monthly      33.6  (36.0)
Infl-linked   0.2  (0.2)    quarterly      0.8   (0.8)
*Liquidity      --              --        12.0  (11.4)
   1-yr TBs   3.5  (3.5)     monthly      42.0  (42.0)
 **6-mo TBs    --               --        18.4  (32.0)
---------------------------------------------------------------
    Total                                198.6 (212.2)

*In liquidity enhancing auctions, the Ministry of Finance issues
additional amounts of existing JGB issues to improve their
market liquidity.
**The issuance of six-month bills will be managed flexibly and
they will be issued as government discount bills in combination
with the government's other short-term funding programme.

($1 = 114.3800 yen)

