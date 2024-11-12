News & Insights

Japan Transcity Corporation Shows Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

November 12, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

Japan Transcity Corporation (JP:9310) has released an update.

Japan Transcity Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales for the first half of 2024, but saw significant growth in operating and ordinary profit, with a notable rise in earnings per share. The company also plans to increase its annual dividend, reflecting confidence in its ongoing financial performance.

