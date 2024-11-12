Japan Transcity Corporation Shows Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

Japan Transcity Corporation (JP:9310) has released an update.
Japan Transcity Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales for the first half of 2024, but saw significant growth in operating and ordinary profit, with a notable rise in earnings per share. The company also plans to increase its annual dividend, reflecting confidence in its ongoing financial performance.
