Japan Transcity Corporation Shows Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

Japan Transcity Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales for the first half of 2024, but saw significant growth in operating and ordinary profit, with a notable rise in earnings per share. The company also plans to increase its annual dividend, reflecting confidence in its ongoing financial performance.

