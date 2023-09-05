News & Insights

Japan top currency diplomat Kanda: won't rule out any options on forex

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

September 05, 2023 — 07:05 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday that Japanese authorities won't rule out any options on currencies if speculative moves persist.

Kanda was speakng to reporters after the dollar broke above 147 yen JPY= to edge closer to 148 yen overnight, this year's strongest ever against the Japanese currency.

