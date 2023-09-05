Japan top currency diplomat Kanda: won't rule out any options on forex

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday that Japanese authorities won't rule out any options on currencies if speculative moves persist.

Kanda was speakng to reporters after the dollar broke above 147 yen JPY= to edge closer to 148 yen overnight, this year's strongest ever against the Japanese currency.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.