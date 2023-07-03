News & Insights

Japan top currency diplomat Kanda: Always in contact with Yellen, other authorities

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

July 03, 2023 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday that Japanese authorities were in close contact with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other overseas authorities almost everyday on currencies and broader financial market.

Kanda was speaking to reporters as market players are bracing for the chance of Japan conducting intervention in the foreign exchange market to stem yen's weakness.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.