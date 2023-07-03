Japan top currency diplomat Kanda: Always in contact with Yellen, other authorities

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday that Japanese authorities were in close contact with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other overseas authorities almost everyday on currencies and broader financial market.

Kanda was speaking to reporters as market players are bracing for the chance of Japan conducting intervention in the foreign exchange market to stem yen's weakness.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.